Union City’s Tyson plant is hiring across the floor right now, from entry-level packing to higher-paid skilled roles. All are full-time, 1st shift at the Hickman Road plant.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Union City, TN – Hickman Road Plant

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $17.45/hr (note: posting also mentions $1.50/hr shift diff for 2nd shift)

Pack and palletize sausage patties and links, check weights, and pull any bad product off the line. Good fit if you can lift up to 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and like steady, fast-paced work in a food plant.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Union City, TN – Hickman Road/Greenfield Dr Plants

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $23.45/hr

Experience: 6+ months with one employer in last 24 months

Use knives and safety gear to debone hog carcasses, trim and recondition meat, and help train new team members. This is a higher-paying skilled role for folks comfortable with knives, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a cold, fast-moving production area.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Union City, TN – Hickman Road Plant

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $22.45/hr

Experience: 6+ months with one employer in last 24 months

Work on the kill floor handling live animals humanely, stunning, bleeding, skinning, and eviscerating hogs, plus inspecting and trimming carcasses. Best for someone who can handle the sight of animals, use knives, lift up to 50 lbs, and follow strict safety and HACCP rules.

If one of these sounds right for you (or a friend), click through, double-check the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.