🚔 Union City TN Public Safety Jobs with Multiple TDOC Roles

Union City has a couple of solid state correction jobs open right now, both based in Obion County. If you’ve got experience in law enforcement, social work, or corrections, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Tennessee / Department of Correction

State of Tennessee / Location: Union City, TN (Obion County)

Salary: $61,812 – $77,244 per year

Type: Full-time

Apply by: 11/16/2026, 11:59 PM Central

This is a supervisory role leading a probation/parole team, auditing casework, and serving as a key link with courts, law enforcement, and community partners. Good fit if you have 4+ years in probation/parole, counseling, social work, investigations, or law enforcement and want to move into management.

Employer: Tennessee State Government / Department of Correction

Tennessee State Government / Location: Union City, TN (Obion County)

Salary: $49,176 – $61,548 per year

Type: Full-time

Apply by: 11/16/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Working-level officer role where you manage your own caseload, conduct investigations and searches, and work closely with courts and community agencies. Designed for folks with at least 1 year of related professional experience who want to stay hands-on in supervision and reentry work.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—check the posting, review the qualifications, and get your application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.