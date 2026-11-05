🏥 Union City TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Union City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both licensed pros and entry-level caregivers. Here are several full-time roles hiring now in Union City, TN.

Employer: STAR Physical Therapy

STAR Physical Therapy Location: Union City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on outpatient role with over 70 clinics in the STAR network. Offers mentorship, continuing education tracks, flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision. Great fit for both new grads and experienced PTs looking for strong professional development.

Employer: Union City Health & Rehabilitation

Location: Union City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focused role in wound and ostomy care, including assessments, treatment plans, and staff education. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, plus the chance to be the go-to resource nurse for complex skin and wound needs.

Employer: Union City Health & Rehabilitation

Location: Union City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Direct-care role helping residents with daily living, mobility, meals, and basic treatments in a long-term care setting. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO, and is a solid entry point if you want to grow your career in nursing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.