🏛️ Union Township Hearing on South Hills Landfill Rezoning

The Union Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM at the Union Township Municipal Building, 3904 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.

The hearing is about a rezoning request from South Hills Landfill, Inc. for parcel 640-004-00-00-0001-00. Right now, this parcel is split into two zoning types:

About 214.2 acres are zoned SD

are zoned About 29.5 acres are zoned RD

The company is asking to change the 29.5 RD acres to SD, so the entire parcel would be zoned SD. They state they want to use this area to excavate and grade soil and rock to use as cover material for the existing landfill. The notice says this request does not expand the landfill and does not change where municipal solid waste can be placed.

Anyone interested may attend and speak for or against the rezoning. Property owners may represent themselves; all others must be represented by an attorney. Records about the application can be reviewed at the Union Township Municipal Office before the hearing.

The notice is issued by Michalle Dupree, Chairwoman, Union Township Board of Supervisors.