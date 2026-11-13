Union City’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like B2B, door-to-door, or leading a team. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: Union City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80K–$220K base + commission + branch override, sign-on bonus available

Lead your own mortgage branch while still working your own book of business. PRMI handles processing, underwriting, and back-office support so you can focus on production, recruiting, and coaching while earning on both your loans and your team’s.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Union City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $60,551.04; Target total comp $110,551.04+

Sell internet, data, video, and voice solutions to small and mid-size businesses in your territory. This role is great if you like consultative B2B sales, building local partnerships, and having uncapped upside for beating your quota.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Union City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $53,438; Target total comp $87,438+

Door-to-door role selling Xfinity residential services in local neighborhoods, plus approved events. Good fit if you enjoy being outside, talking to people all day, and want clear goals with commission for strong performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often sit right next to them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.