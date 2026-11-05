🏥 Union City, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Pharmacist Roles

Union City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like fast-paced retail pharmacy or one-on-one patient care at home.

Here are a few strong openings worth a look:

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Union City, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role in a major national chain. You’ll handle prescriptions, give vaccines, and guide patients on meds while enjoying competitive pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts. Great fit if you want clear growth paths into leadership and like a busy, patient-facing setting.

Also listed on Indeed with the same details: Pharmacist – Walgreens

Employer: YHS, LLC

Location: Union City, GA 30291

Type: Part-time / flexible hours (24–60 hrs/week)

Part-time / flexible hours (24–60 hrs/week) Pay: $50.00 per hour, weekly pay

One-on-one care with a pediatric patient at home, using NG tube, CPAP, and oxygen as needed. Good match if you want steady 12-hour weekday shifts, like building close relationships with families, and prefer working independently in the field.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.