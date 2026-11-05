📣 Union City, GA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Union City’s auto scene is busy right now, and that means solid sales and marketing roles are popping up. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like cars, people, and strong earning potential.

Employer: Sonic Automotive (Land Rover South Atlanta)

Sonic Automotive (Land Rover South Atlanta) Location: Union City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission with potential to earn $75,000 – $150,000+ per year (when meeting/exceeding sales goals)

Help customers find their next Land Rover while building a high-earning sales career. You’ll work 5 days a week (Sundays off), get access to medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and employee discounts, plus inventory from 100+ dealerships.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Union City, GA (nationwide brand role)

(nationwide brand role) Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $100,000 – $162,500 + annual performance bonus

Lead OEM marketing strategy for luxury domestic brands across multiple markets. This role owns brand marketing, co-op funding, analytics, and campaign execution, and partners closely with senior leaders. Includes 401k match, health/dental/vision, vehicle discounts, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Union City, GA (nationwide brand role)

(nationwide brand role) Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $100,000 – $162,500 + annual performance bonus

Similar to the domestic brands role, but focused on luxury import brands. You’ll guide OEM marketing strategy, manage co-op funds, and align national programs with local execution. Comes with strong benefits, travel, and leadership exposure across the AutoNation network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—auto sales and marketing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.