🚚 Union City GA Logistics Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Union City is busy with warehouse and freight work right now, and a few solid logistics roles just opened up. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Union City, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (4-day week)

Full-time, (4-day week) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading, using forklifts and scanners, and helping keep orders moving on time. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want full health benefits, 401(k), and overtime potential.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Union City, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4-day week)

Full-time, (4-day week) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

More office-style warehouse work: data entry, WMS inventory, fixing transaction errors, and shipping paperwork. Great if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, basic computer skills, and like quieter evening/late-night hours with room for overtime.

Employer: AIT Worldwide Logistics

Location: Union City, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base pay + potential bonus, full benefits)

Operate forklifts and lifting devices to move freight, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory accurate in a busy global logistics warehouse. Best for someone with 2+ years forklift experience, forklift + dangerous goods certifications, and who wants strong benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Union City logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.