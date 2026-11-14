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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Union City Right Now
Union City neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you’re looking to refresh your home on a budget, these local finds might help.
Two Free Rugs (Need Cleaning)
Item: Two free rugs
Condition: Used, just need a cleaning and they’re good to go
Details: You must pick up and take both rugs together
Location: Alvarado Historic District, Union City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are a nice option if you don’t mind doing a bit of cleaning. Could work for a living room, bedroom, or a spare room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Coffee Table with Lift-Top
Item: Wooden coffee table with lift-top design
Condition: Some surface wear visible
Dimensions: 48" x 24" x 16" (about 24" tall when lifted)
Location: Kensington, Union City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The lift-top makes this handy for working or eating on the couch, with storage space underneath.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Upholstered Coffee Table with Cup Rests
Item: Black upholstered coffee table with pull-out side cup rests
Condition: Some wear on the original upholstery; cover included
Dimensions: 48" x 28" x 18"
Location: Kensington, Union City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The pull-out cup rests are great for movie nights, and the included cover helps hide the wear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Union City tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.