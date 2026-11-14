Union City neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week. If you’re looking to refresh your home on a budget, these local finds might help.

Item: Two free rugs

Condition: Used, just need a cleaning and they’re good to go

Details: You must pick up and take both rugs together

Location: Alvarado Historic District, Union City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are a nice option if you don’t mind doing a bit of cleaning. Could work for a living room, bedroom, or a spare room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden coffee table with lift-top design

Condition: Some surface wear visible

Dimensions: 48" x 24" x 16" (about 24" tall when lifted)

Location: Kensington, Union City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The lift-top makes this handy for working or eating on the couch, with storage space underneath.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black upholstered coffee table with pull-out side cup rests

Condition: Some wear on the original upholstery; cover included

Dimensions: 48" x 28" x 18"

Location: Kensington, Union City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The pull-out cup rests are great for movie nights, and the included cover helps hide the wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Union City tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.