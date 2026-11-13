The City of Union City reports that a Microsoft outage is affecting city email. City email messages may be delayed until Microsoft fixes the problem.

All City services, including police and fire emergency response, are still working as normal. To reach the City, call 510.471.3232 for City offices, 510.471.1365 (Option 3) for police non-emergency, or 911 for emergencies.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Union City