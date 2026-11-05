Arizona St bike boulevard construction through 2026

The City of Union City has started work on the Arizona Street Bike Boulevard Project. Crews are resurfacing the road from Arizona Street to Hop Ranch Road to make a safer bike route before the planned Fall 2027 opening of the Alvarado-Niles Road Part-Time Transit Lane Pilot.

Work takes place Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, with pavement prep on November 4–5, 2026 and roadway surface work after that, weather permitting. The project is expected to finish by the end of December 2026. People driving, biking, or living along the route should expect temporary traffic changes, follow posted signs, and allow extra travel time in the work zone.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Union City