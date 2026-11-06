🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Union City Right Now

Union City neighbors are sharing some fun and useful free items this week — from craft supplies to tech accessories and pool gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Red panda plush toy, about 6 inches, NWOT (never worn/used with tags off)

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Small stuffed animal, great for kids, decor, or as a cute desk buddy.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Seafoam 1920s-style cloche hat

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Vintage-inspired hat in a seafoam color, classic cloche shape from the 1920s style. Nice for costumes, dress-up, or everyday flair.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Swan-shaped inflatable cup holder

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Small inflatable swan that holds a drink, handy for pool time or bath fun.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Sewing pattern for children’s size dresses

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Pattern for making kids’ dresses. Great for home sewists or anyone learning to sew children’s clothing.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Roll-out under-desk keyboard drawer with mouse pull-out

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Mounts under a desk to hold a keyboard; includes a pull-out area for a mouse. Screws are included. Poster may later add the original Amazon listing for more specs.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Keyboard cover for 13" MacBook Pro (2016)

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Fits the keyboard of a 2016 13" MacBook Pro. Poster is not sure which other keyboards it fits, so best if you have that same model or can test.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Pool float for one person

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Float that fits one person and has cup holders on both sides (listed as “cup coles”). Nice for relaxing in the pool.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Palette paper pad for oils and acrylics

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Palette paper pad with one sheet used. Made for oil and acrylic paints. Great for artists or students.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Broken beaded necklace and loose bead parts

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Necklace that has come apart, plus the beads that fell off. Good for jewelry repair, crafts, or bead projects.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Sewing pattern for adult, child, and doll-size dresses

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: One pattern that includes sizes for adult, child, and doll dresses. Nice for matching outfits or gift sewing.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sewing pattern for children’s size dresses

Location: Union City, Alameda County, California

Details: Another pattern for kids’ dresses, with different styles from the other listings. Great if you sew a lot for children.

Pickup times: Weekdays after 6 PM or weekends by appointment

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Most of these posters are using a Fair Chance Policy, which means they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets the item, so more neighbors can reply. If you see something you like, check the listing and message them soon — free items in Union City can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.