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Los Angeles
Matt Proxy wins PlaqueBoyMax’s Rising Star competition, takes home $25,000 prize in Los Angeles
By Unheard Voices Staff,9 days ago
Emerging artist Matt Proxy won PlaqueBoyMax's inaugural Rising Star competition, taking home $25,000 and access to Red Bull Music Studio in Los Angeles.
The post Matt Proxy wins PlaqueBoyMax’s Rising Star competition, takes home $25,000 prize in Los Angeles appeared first on Unheard Voices Magazine®.