DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs High School teacher who spearheads a program that encourages students who want to become teachers themselves was the recipient of a big surprise on Friday.

Katie Guidry teaches language arts, an elective Bible as literature course, and also heads up the popular Educators Rising program that works with students who want to become teachers.

Surprised at school Friday morning in front of peers and students, Guidry teared up when she learned she was receiving a Milken Educator Award. The award comes with a $25,000 grant that she can use for any purpose, and she now becomes part of the Milken Educator Network of past award recipients.

Guidry said she thought the school-wide assembly and visit from Cade Brumley, the state superintendent of education, was to congratulate the students on standardized test scores. Brumley did congratulate the students at the assembly and then Milken Educator Awards Vice President Jennifer Fuller announced Guidry’s award.

“It felt like time stood still,” she said. “This is crazy. I show up in my classroom every day, and I just want to do what’s best for the kids every day. And I never imagined anything like this would happen for me, and I’m just speechless.”

Guidry said she grew up in Walker schools and got hired at Denham Springs High the week after she graduated college in 2015. She’s been there for 12 years now.

But she knew many years earlier that this was the right career for her.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember,” Guidry said. “All of my stuffed animals, we were playing school and taking attendance and doing spelling tests and things. It’s been the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Fuller said she was excited to recognize Guidry’s outstanding work.

“Katie Guidry works tirelessly to provide her students with the resources, support, and mentorship that serve as the foundation for their post-graduate careers,” Fuller said. “I’m thrilled her students got to see Katie recognized today – something I can only hope inspires them to join the adventure of teaching. Congratulations, Katie!”

The Milken Family Foundation cited Guidry’s work in Educators Rising, which allows students to get college credit and experience in classroom observations and shadow teaching, as one of the projects that drew their attention. Guidry arranged the college credit through Southeastern Louisiana University.

Brumley said Guidry’s influence will be beneficial to students far into the future.

“Katie Guidry helps students find their path while building the next generation of Louisiana teachers,” Brumley said. “She reaches beyond her own campus to develop partnerships that give students college credit and a head start on a career before they graduate.”

With colleagues and students cheering her on, Guidry called her husband, also a Livingston Parish school teacher, to share the surprise.

Guidry said she may use some of the grant award money to take a trip to the place she loves the most: Tennessee. She adores Dolly Parton and has season passes to Dollywood.

“It’s one of my favorite places ever,” she said.

Milken also noted Guidry’s work creating and sponsoring the “Respect Everyone And Create Harmony” club. REACH helps students build relationships between special education and general education students. Guidry also sponsors the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.

The Milken Educator Awards date back to 1987 and its network includes more than 3,000 teachers. Award recipients go to a conference and get to work with mentor teachers who are previous award recipients.

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