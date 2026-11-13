The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all air travel in the United States on Nov. 13 around 3 p.m. It was canceled on Friday evening after stranding thousands of passengers across the country.

The FAA said in a statement the reason was “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The FAA went on to say, “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed by a case by case basis.”

No further details have been released at this time into the ground stopped order.

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The post FAA cancels national air traffic ground shut down due to “extraordinary circumstances” appeared first on Unfiltered with Kiran.