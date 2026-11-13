NEW ORLEANS — After a collision Friday afternoon on the Mississippi River, officials say all people are now accounted for. The collision happened when a tanker struck a paddlewheel cruise ship that was docked on the river.

New Orleans mayor and the governor called today’s events the “miracle on the Mississippi.”

It was around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage paddlewheel cruise ship. The cruise ship was docked on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, according to the Coast Guard.

The American Heritage docked about two hours before the incident to begin passenger disembarkation. At the time of the collision, there were around 129 passengers plus crew members still aboard the American Heritage. Around 4:20 p.m., officials at a press conference updated that all people are now accounted for and 32 people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not critical, said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Police, Wildlife & Fisheries, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency medical personnel are on the scene, conducting rescue and response operations.

Passengers were brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, located at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, for triage and assistance.

Gov. Landry said that the collision occurring right next to the port’s offices helped with the overall response.

According to Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker had trouble that caused it to hit the docked ship. “The boat lost power and took a hard right as it came under the bridge, or the steering went out. That is unofficial, but that’s from an eyewitness on the scene that saw the boat take a hard right as it came under the bridge.”

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, he said his office was looking for hotel rooms for around 85 passengers who were rescued and treated. Passengers on this river cruise ship are often older individuals, he added.

“The thing that really worried me is it’s a lot of elderly people. It docks at several of our tourist attractions up and down the Mississippi River, and I’ve greeted many of those boats and those people are elderly. And that was my fear of getting them all off because, as you saw from the video, the boat down went down pretty quickly.”

Officials said there were no children aboard the ship.

Nungesser said that after the paddlewheel ship was struck by the tanker, it didn’t take long for the ship to go under.

This remains an active and evolving incident.

Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed.

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