BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have made a second arrest in the Oct. 10 shooting death of Jaymirus Stewart during an apparent gun deal on Byron Street.

Stewart was dragged down the street hanging from one of the car windows, allegedly held there by a passenger while Stewart was repeatedly shot from inside the car, police said.

Daeveione “Tutti” Jermaine Talbert, 27, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder in Stewart’s death. Police and U.S. marshals arrested Darren “D” Cooks, 28, on the same charge shortly after the crime.

Talbert’s arrest warrant says that Stewart, 29, was “making a transaction” apparently involving a gun sale with a person in the back passenger seat of a white Audi shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 near 6036 Byron St.

Someone inside the car started shooting. Stewart was dragged along as the Audi driver fled. He fell to the ground and tried to run, but collapsed nearby and died.

Police found surveillance video that captured the entire encounter, the warrant said. It showed “the victim was still being held onto as he was being drug by the vehicle. The rear passengers were able to take the item,” the warrant said. “As the victim was being drug by the vehicle, shots were fired into the victim by occupants in the rear of the Audi.”

Police say Talbert and Cooks were sitting in the back seat of the Audi. Witnesses told police that Cooks was seen with a handgun when he got out of the car, and Talbert was seen with a gun shortly before the crime, Talbert’s warrant said.

Talbert pleaded guilty in 2020 to attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon in a 2017 shooting. In that crime, he shot at his girlfriend’s child’s father and accidentally hit a 16-year-old neighbor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

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