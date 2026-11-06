Defense: National talk show report poisons jury pool in Brooks’ rape

BATON ROUGE — Desmond Carter’s attorneys have asked State District Judge Gail Horne Ray to either dismiss the rape case against him or throw out video evidence in the Madison Brooks case that was discussed recently on a national cable television news talk show.

Brooks’ mother says the case needs to proceed as is, “What these four people did was wrong and there’s accountability and choices and consequences involved. A grand jury indicted them with these charges and they will come to fruition,” Ashley Baustert. “You can’t rape somebody and (have a judge) dismiss a case.”

Carter, now 21, is one of the men accused of raping Madison Brooks when she was too drunk to consent after she left a Tigerland bar with four men in January 2023. Prosecutors say that after two of the men raped her, the driver let her out of the car in a subdivision. Brooks, 19, was hit by a car and killed.

Carter was 17 at the time of the crime but was indicted as an adult.

Defense attorneys have argued that the sex was consensual and that Brooks was let out of the car at her request.

In a motion filed Wednesday, public defenders Caitlin Fowlkes and Jeanna Wheat say that an Oct. 28 episode of Nancy Grace’s “Crime Stories” included references to video evidence of Brooks’ encounter with the men. Grace interviewed Brooks’ mother Ashley Baustert on the episode and discussed the case with a psychoanalyst, a reporter and a lawyer.

“In the broadcast, Grace explicitly told her audience that she had seen videos of the alleged sexual assault, videos which she then argued demonstrated categorial proof of Mr. Carter’s guilt,” the motion says.

The only people who can access those videos, identified as “contraband” because they depict an alleged sex crime, are members of the district attorney’s staff, the motion says. Defense attorneys can only view them at the DA’s office with supervision. For Grace and her guest to have seen them can only mean that someone in the DA’s office leaked them or arranged for them to be leaked, the motion claims.

District Attorney Hillar Moore called the motion “absolutely complete total baseless allegations.”

“They should ask their clients what they did with the videos they took before police discovered them,” Moore told UWK. “No videos have ever been released or shared with anyone, including rape victims parents and their counsel.”

He added that some videos were played in open court at a 2024 bail hearing. Those videos included Casen Carver looking into a cell phone camera and saying “they finna rape” her.

The motion claims that it’s likely that Grace and her guest saw enhanced versions of the videos, because the originals are not clear.

“It is impossible to discern what is happening in the raw footage, thus Grace appears to have viewed enhanced videos,” the motion says.

Carter’s trial is set for Dec. 7, which means anyone called for jury duty in the case might have recently seen the program, heard the podcast version or seen excerpts posted on social media, the motion says.

“A national media figure and a purported expert both unequivocally stated that based on their review of protected evidence, Mr. Carter is guilty of the crimes of which he has been accused,” the motion says.

The show’s reach on cable and online mean that a change of venue won’t fix the potentially poisoned jury pool problem. It would be the same no matter where the trial is held, the motion says.

“The presumption of innocence cannot coexist with a proceeding in which jurors are expected to disregard a highly publicized declaration that the central evidence conclusively establishes guilty,” the motions says. “The depth and the breadth of the prejudice caused is staggering.”

Baustert, Brooks’ mother, said she believes the case will not be dismissed.

“It will be proven that they are guilty,” she told UWK.

In addition to Carter, Kaivon Washington is accused of raping Brooks. Casen Carver, who was driving the car, is charged with the same crimes. Washington is scheduled for a motion hearing Nov. 19. Carver’s trial is set for Nov. 30.

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