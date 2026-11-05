Event tonight to help Barnside Brotherhood | Organization bonds veterans with horses

BATON ROUGE — Barnside Brotherhood is a Baton Rouge-based horse riding program that pairs veterans and law enforcement who are struggling with PTSD, to horses that help them heal from their afflictions. Tonight, a Baton Rouge restaurant is helping to raise funds for the program.

The program was created in 2025 to give veterans a place to ride and integrate with young horses. “This was all built out specifically for veterans and first responders to come and enjoy this environment,” said Jason Sedotal, veteran, founder of Barnside Brotherhood and owner of Sedotal Ranch. Sedotal added that the purpose of the program isn’t just about helping veterans with PTSD. It’s also a program where veterans and law enforcement can come together to socialize with one another.

Jason’s wife and co-founder of Barnside Brotherhood, Christine Sedotal, describes the struggles some veterans go through when leaving service. “We learn veterans sometimes have a hard time asking for help, and going to the VA can be a daunting task.” Veterans often times feel alone or isolated once they return to normal life. Equine therapy is a tool used to help these veterans bond and talk to other veterans.

“One of the things they miss the most is the camaraderie and the adrenaline rush of being in the service. So we notice having something available for veterans to come out here and have the camaraderie of men and women of all ages, different service and branches.” The idea is to get veterans struggling with their mental health the ability to return back to a baseline.

The program has seen 118 veterans and first responders since December of 2025, the couple shared.















Today, Nov. 5th, BRQ is hosting their Red, White, & Blue event (at 10423 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) with Barnside Brotherhood as the recipient of this year’s event. The fundraiser will be dedicated to raising money for the Barnside program. The goal is to help build their training facility to accommodate more veterans to their program.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event lasts until 9 p.m.

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The post Event tonight to help Barnside Brotherhood | Organization bonds veterans with horses appeared first on Unfiltered with Kiran.