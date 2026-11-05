ADDIS — A judge sentenced the man who caused a pursuit that ultimately led to the deaths of two teenage best friends.

On Nov. 5, Tyquel Zanders was sentenced to 35 years behind bars. In his plea deal, he could have faced up to 40 years in prison.

On Sept. 14, Tyquel Zanders pleaded guilty to all the charges he was facing, avoiding a trial. Those charges included two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight and negligent injuring.

For the charges of manslaughter, he faces 35 years for each count, which will run concurrently. He received 10 years for aggravated flight; 15 years for aggravated obstruction of a highway; 6 months for negligent injuring; and 90 days for reckless operation. All of the sentences are to run concurrently.

Zanders started the pursuit after breaking into his parents’ home in Baton Rouge on Dec. 31, 2022, assaulting his father, and then stealing their car, officials said.

That pursuit led officers through East Baton Rouge Parish across the river into West Baton Rouge Parish, where Addis Police Officer David Cauthron joined on La 1 southbound. Approaching a red light on La 1, Cauthron was speeding for the pursuit and crashed into the car with two Brusly High cheerleaders and a young man inside.

The two teenage girls—Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill—died in the crash. Maggie’s brother, Liam Dunn, 21, survived his injuries.

Download theUnfiltered with Kiran appfrom theApple App StoreandGoogle Playto stay updated on the latest news across the Capital area.

Support UWK and its mission to deliver The News You Deserve. Unfiltered. Become amonthly patron on Patreon today!

The post Zanders sentenced in 2022 case that killed two Brusly teens appeared first on Unfiltered with Kiran.