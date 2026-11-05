Angola officer charged after alleged inappropriate relationship

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A 28-year-old lieutenant at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested recently on charges of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

On Oct. 31, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Faith Davis of Natchez, Mississippi, after a joint investigation with investigators at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Her arrest comes after allegations that Davis was in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office. She was employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary for seven years; she was terminated at the time of her arrest.

Davis was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on a charge of malfeasance in office. She was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

“Those who serve in our correctional facilities are held to the highest standard, and anyone who violates that trust will be held accountable,” said Spillman. “We will continue to work with our state corrections partners to protect the integrity of our correctional facilities and the trust of the public we serve.”

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