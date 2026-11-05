Two separate crashes kill pedestrian in Baker & Denham man in East Feliciana Parish

Two men lost their lives in deadly crashes on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Both crashes happened Monday evening.

The first was in East Baton Rouge around 6 p.m. on Hwy. 67 at Kent Drive. State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, in which 64-year-old Ronnie Shavers died.

The investigation so far shows that the driver of a 2021 Ford Escape was northbound on Hwy. 67 in the right lane. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking east across the northbound lanes of the highway. For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian got in the right lane and was hit by the Ford’s driver.

The pedestrian died on the scene. The driver of the Ford was properly buckled and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected, according to troopers but toxicology samples were taken.

Not even two hours later, troopers responded to East Feliciana Parish a for single-vehicle crash, where a Denham Springs man died.

It was just before 8:00 p.m. when troopers were called out to Hwy. 63 at Hwy. 960 in East Feliciana Parish. A 65-year-old man from Denham Springs lost his life. He has been identified by officials as Timothy Williams.

Troopers say Williams was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 north on Hwy. 63. For unknown reasons, his truck went off the roadway and overturned.

Troopers added he was not buckled, was ejected from the truck and died on the scene. Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was taken.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

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