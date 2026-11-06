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Washington Votes to Ban Transgender Girls From K-12 Sports
By Lyric Aquino, Underscore Native News + Report for America,8 days ago
Affirming Identities: This is part of an ongoing Underscore Native News series on how Native nations and community members in the Pacific Northwest are addressing threats to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights with continuing legislation and harmful rhetoric on a federal, state and local level. An initiative in Washington that intends to ban...