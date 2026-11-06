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Olympia Museum Takeover Explores Indigenous Futures
By Nika Bartoo-Smith,8 days ago
OLYMPIA, WA — Since Oct. 2, the Coast Salish Museum of Fine Arts has “taken over” the Thurston County Museum of Fine Arts for a two month exhibition. Through Dec. 11, “Temporal: Stories of Indigenous Present, Re-imagining Indigenous Futures” features work by 14 Indigenous artists interpreting their own ideas of Indigenous futures through mediums including performance art, digital art, paintings, sculpture and traditional Indigenous art forms such as beading and weaving.
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