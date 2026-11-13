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Meet the Melrose Sports Bar and Restaurant Giving Game Day a Glow-Up
By Autumn Simon,8 days ago
Hot take, but watching your favorite game shouldn't mean settling for sticky floors, mediocre food and TVs mounted so high you leave with a sore neck. Thankfully, this Hollywood spot is giving fans a reason to rethink their usual game-day plans. Pawn Shop L.A. is an elevated take on the neighborhood sports bar, offering a thoughtfully designed space, chef-driven comfort food and plenty of screens to keep you tuned in to the action. Whether you're stopping by to catch the big game or making a mimosa-driven brunch day with friends, the two-story destination makes a case for trading the couch for a booth.
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