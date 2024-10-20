Polk County Seeks Owners of Pets Found During Hurricane Milton

Photos of lost pets Photo by Polk County Animal Control

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division is actively searching for the owners of 44 dogs and 32 cats found during Hurricane Milton. Their team is committed to reuniting these pets with their families and is asking for the community's assistance in identifying and claiming the animals.

“Only two of the over 76 animals found wandering during the hurricane have microchips. We would like to encourage all pet owners to please microchip your pets. This helps our amazing Animal Control staff quickly and easily identify owners of lost pets, so we can promptly return your pets to you if they are lost,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

For those still looking for their lost pets, pictures of the animals found during the hurricane are available at the Animal Control Shelter located at 7115 de Castro Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33880. Pet owners can stop by between 8a.m. and 8p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the rescue efforts, Sheriff Judd extended thanks to community partners like the Polk County Bully Project, Rescue Pets of Florida, and Florida Little Dog Rescue for their support. These organizations helped house many pets before the storm hit, ensuring their safety.

As the shelter continues to manage the influx of animals, Polk County Animal Control has 56 dogs and 84 cats ready for adoption. These animals are not part of the hurricane recovery efforts and are available for immediate adoption.

For those interested in adopting or donating, you can find more information on the Polk County Sheriff's website or through their Amazon wishlist, both linked here.



