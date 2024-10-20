Open in App
    Polk County Seeks Owners of Pets Found During Hurricane Milton

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01W4Ta_0wEcaoeB00
    Photos of lost petsPhoto byPolk County Animal Control

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division is actively searching for the owners of 44 dogs and 32 cats found during Hurricane Milton. Their team is committed to reuniting these pets with their families and is asking for the community's assistance in identifying and claiming the animals.

    “Only two of the over 76 animals found wandering during the hurricane have microchips. We would like to encourage all pet owners to please microchip your pets. This helps our amazing Animal Control staff quickly and easily identify owners of lost pets, so we can promptly return your pets to you if they are lost,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

    For those still looking for their lost pets, pictures of the animals found during the hurricane are available at the Animal Control Shelter located at 7115 de Castro Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33880. Pet owners can stop by between 8a.m. and 8p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday.

    In addition to the rescue efforts, Sheriff Judd extended thanks to community partners like the Polk County Bully Project, Rescue Pets of Florida, and Florida Little Dog Rescue for their support. These organizations helped house many pets before the storm hit, ensuring their safety.

    As the shelter continues to manage the influx of animals, Polk County Animal Control has 56 dogs and 84 cats ready for adoption. These animals are not part of the hurricane recovery efforts and are available for immediate adoption.

    For those interested in adopting or donating, you can find more information on the Polk County Sheriff's website or through their Amazon wishlist, both linked here.


    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Anita Lanier
    2d ago
    Thanks for putting this out there and I'm gonna share and hope we can get these babies home .
    Peace
    2d ago
    people are discarding their pets because they are displaced. I understand the stress but I don't understand how they can do that. Finding fosters would be a responsible thing to do. I've never been that displaced but I just don't understand those that don't even look for their pets and abandon them.
    View all comments
