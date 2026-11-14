📢 Help plan Umatilla’s new rec center and park name

The City of Umatilla is hosting Community Open Houses so you can share ideas on:

A future Recreation & Wellness Facility

Renaming McNary Tennis Court Park

Dates:

November 18, 2026

December 16, 2026

January 13, 2027

Time: 6:00–7:00 PM

Location: Umatilla Business Center, Community Room, 820 6th St., Umatilla, OR

Can’t make it? You can still take part. There are two online surveys (one for each project) at:

https://umatillaparksandrec.org/community-input-open-houses/

Everyone is encouraged to share feedback to help guide future planning for these projects.