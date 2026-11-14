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Umatilla
📅 Share input on Umatilla rec center & park name, Nov–Jan
4 days ago
📢 Help plan Umatilla’s new rec center and park name
The City of Umatilla is hosting Community Open Houses so you can share ideas on:
- A future Recreation & Wellness Facility
- Renaming McNary Tennis Court Park
Dates:
- November 18, 2026
- December 16, 2026
- January 13, 2027
Time: 6:00–7:00 PM
Location: Umatilla Business Center, Community Room, 820 6th St., Umatilla, OR
Can’t make it? You can still take part. There are two online surveys (one for each project) at:
https://umatillaparksandrec.org/community-input-open-houses/
Everyone is encouraged to share feedback to help guide future planning for these projects.
More Info: Meetings • Community Open House
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