Umatilla’s got some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping big facilities running and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Umatilla, OR (supports multiple nearby data centers)

(supports multiple nearby data centers) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (Umatilla, OR range)

Hands-on role in AWS data centers, keeping power, cooling, and safety systems running with 99.999% uptime. You’ll do building rounds, monitor control systems, troubleshoot electrical/mechanical gear, and support contractors. Requires 2+ years electrical & mechanical experience, flexible shifts (days/nights/weekends), and ability to travel between sites. Relocation lump-sum stipend may be available.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: McNary Dam, Umatilla, OR

Type: Permanent, full-time (Federal)

Pay: Federal salary with locality pay (exact range listed on USAJOBS)

Work at a multi-purpose hydropower dam handling maintenance that supports flood control and power generation. This is a Direct Hire Authority role, so hiring can move faster than usual. Must be a U.S. citizen; other federal requirements apply (Selective Service, trial period, direct deposit). Multiple positions may be filled from this posting.

Employer: Tillamook County Creamery Association

Location: Boardman, OR facility (listed under Umatilla area)

(listed under Umatilla area) Type: Full-time, nights, on-site

Pay: Not listed (Tillamook notes “industry-leading” benefits)

Night-shift maintenance role at Tillamook’s dairy processing plant, troubleshooting and repairing production, packaging, and utility systems. Mix of mechanical, electrical, PLCs, refrigeration, and general plant maintenance. Looking for 1–3+ years experience (more preferred), with bonus points for LME, PLC, dairy systems, welding, or ammonia refrigeration experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.