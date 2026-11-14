📅 Dump Your Junk day in Umatilla

Got extra stuff piling up at home? On Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM, you can bring it to 1205 3rd St., Umatilla, OR 97882 for the Dump Your Junk community clean‑up.

Umatilla Parks & Recreation and the City of Umatilla Public Works Department are teaming up to help neighbors clear out unwanted items from the house, garage, or yard.

Load your junk, drive it over, and the Public Works crew will help you unload so it’s quick and easy.

If you’ve been meaning to declutter, this is a good day to plan for it.