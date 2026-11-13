Umatilla’s data center scene is booming, and AWS is a big part of it. If you’ve got mechanical, electrical, or facilities skills, there are several solid, full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Umatilla, OR (may support nearby sites)

(may support nearby sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $57.00/hour (Umatilla range listed)

Hands-on role keeping AWS GovCloud data centers running — you’ll work on generators, three-phase power, cooling systems, and fire/life safety gear while helping maintain 99.999% uptime. Good fit if you have 1+ year in electrical, mechanical, or mission-critical facilities, can work flexible 12-hour shifts, and like troubleshooting big, complex systems; relocation stipend may be available.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Umatilla, OR (travel to other OR/WA sites as needed)

(travel to other OR/WA sites as needed) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $57.50/hour (Umatilla ranges listed)

Similar core work on AWS data center power and cooling systems, but tied to the DCC Communities team, with a strong focus on supporting multiple facilities and learning as you go. You’ll do daily rounds, monitor BMS/EPMS, and handle rack installs and decommissions; requires 1+ year in electrical/mechanical or data center/critical facilities and comfort with rotating shifts and travel between sites.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Umatilla, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $57.50/hour (Umatilla ranges listed)

Core data center engineering tech role working directly on UPS systems, PDUs, diesel generators, chillers, cooling towers, and more to keep AWS sites online 24/7. Great if you have 1+ year electrical or mechanical experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want steady, technical work with 12-hour shifts and chances to grow into more advanced data center roles; relocation stipend may be offered.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.