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📅 Tour Umatilla’s future police station on Dec. 3, 2026
📅 Tour Umatilla’s New Police Station on Dec. 3
Come take a peek at Umatilla’s future police station while it’s still under construction.
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Times: Tours start at 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM (about 20 minutes each)
Location: 300 6th St, Umatilla, OR 97882
The Umatilla Police Department is inviting all community members to walk through the new station and see the progress up close. Because of limited daylight, there are only the two late-afternoon tour times.
If you can’t make it, the department plans to offer more public tours closer to their anticipated move-in, tentatively in April 2027.
Bring your curiosity and come see your future police station!
More Info: Meetings • Community Police Station Tour Invite
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