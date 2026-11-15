Umatilla has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes at the Humane Society of Lake County. Each one has their own charm and is ready to be part of a family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026)

Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Playful and sweet, an adorable little guy ready to grow up with you.

Playful and sweet, an adorable little guy ready to grow up with you. Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County

Phone: (352) 589-7400

👉 Meet Kipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Sweet, friendly, and does well with other cats. A great choice if you already have a feline at home.

Sweet, friendly, and does well with other cats. A great choice if you already have a feline at home. Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County

Phone: (352) 589-7400

👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 8/12/2026)

Baby kitten (born 8/12/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Very sweet, playful, loving, and enjoys socializing with others.

Very sweet, playful, loving, and enjoys socializing with others. Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County

Phone: (352) 589-7400

👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born 3/2/2026)

Young (born 3/2/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan / Fawn Tabby

Tan / Fawn Tabby Personality: Very sweet, playful, and social with other cats. A fun, friendly companion for many types of homes.

Very sweet, playful, and social with other cats. A fun, friendly companion for many types of homes. Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County

Phone: (352) 589-7400

👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026)

Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Lovable, playful, enjoys attention, and friendly with other cats.

Lovable, playful, enjoys attention, and friendly with other cats. Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County

Phone: (352) 589-7400

👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Umatilla, FL, consider visiting the Humane Society of Lake County or giving them a call at (352) 589-7400 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.