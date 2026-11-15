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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Social Cats Ready for Adoption in Umatilla
Umatilla has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes at the Humane Society of Lake County. Each one has their own charm and is ready to be part of a family.
Kipper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Playful and sweet, an adorable little guy ready to grow up with you.
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County
Phone: (352) 589-7400
👉 Meet Kipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arthur
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Sweet, friendly, and does well with other cats. A great choice if you already have a feline at home.
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County
Phone: (352) 589-7400
👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Billie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born 8/12/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, loving, and enjoys socializing with others.
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County
Phone: (352) 589-7400
👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ned
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born 3/2/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan / Fawn Tabby
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, and social with other cats. A fun, friendly companion for many types of homes.
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County
Phone: (352) 589-7400
👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born 8/27/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Lovable, playful, enjoys attention, and friendly with other cats.
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Lake County
Phone: (352) 589-7400
👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Umatilla, FL, consider visiting the Humane Society of Lake County or giving them a call at (352) 589-7400 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.