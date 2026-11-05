📅 New upgraded playground now open at North Lake Regional Park

📢 New inclusive playground now open at North Lake Regional Park

The main playground at North Lake Regional Park, 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla is now officially open after upgrades by the Lake County Office of Parks and Trails.

The new playground features:

A sports-themed design

Upgraded equipment and shade structures

and shade structures ADA-accessible features so kids of all abilities can play together

Families can enjoy both the new main playground and the existing playground for ages 2–12, plus multiple swing sets. This opening is the first phase of a larger improvement project at the 17-year-old park.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come explore the new playground and the park’s other recreational amenities.

For more information, contact Lake County Office of Parks and Trails at 352-253-4950.

Media contact: Lexie Farmer, Communications Manager, cell 352-933-8158, email [email protected].