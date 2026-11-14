No beating around the bush here. Fall is for two things: football and brewskies. It might be the greatest combination known to man, so when we get deep into fall, both are in peak form.

Luckily for us, we live in a state that is an absolute mecca for craft brews

How Many Maine Craft Breweries are There?

As of this publishing, there are close to 100 breweries in the state. According to Statista, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (14.6) in the country in 2024.

This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and supporting our wonderful local businesses. This is fantastic news for an industry with an economic impact comparable to that of a small principality. Yes, Maine’s beer industry is basically Belize. I have no idea if that’s accurate, but it sounds cool.

This state was built to be a craft beer mecca. The culture, tourism, and support for everything local are essentially the ethos of a craft brewery hotspot. And the numbers don’t lie.

Nonesuch Brewing via Facebook

With that in mind, I decided to take a look at travel site TripAdvisor’s Maine page, where there is a list of the most popular breweries. I wanted to get a sense of where the “outsiders” (and Mainers, of course) like to drink.

What are the Most Popular Maine Craft Breweries?

I must say, it’s a good list. Of course, it’s no surprise that the list is peppered with the usual suspects like Allagash,Bissell Brothers, and Maine Beer. However, there are a few cameos from Foundation Brewing and Tributary.

Maine Beer Co via Facebook

Honestly, good job by the amateur reviewers. The list provides a diverse look at Maine’s brewing industry. It includes breweries from across the state—some small, some nationally known, some old, some newer, and some I hadn’t even heard of when I started putting the list together. It’s wonderful to see that breweries across Maine are receiving the recognition they deserve.

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As for the remaining 80+ breweries not in the Top 20, you could probably make a case for each one to be on the list. I can think of a few off the top of my head that would be in my Top 20. There’s no question that we are spoiled here.

Which brewery is your favorite?