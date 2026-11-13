Here’s something delicious happening in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region!

The Lake Estate on Winnisquam via Facebook

The Lake Estate on Winnisquam in Tilton has promoted a familiar local face! Chef Travis Greene, a Lakes Region native with more than 15 years of culinary experience, has been promoted to the resort’s Executive Chef after serving as its Banquet Chef for just under a year.

And he’s bringing a little extra hometown flavor to the table!

Born and raised in New Hampshire, Greene has spent much of his career cooking throughout the Lakes Region, including at Hart’s Turkey Farm, Steele Hill Resorts, Hermit Woods Winery and The Common Man in Meredith. Now, he’s leading the culinary team at The Lake Estate with a focus on seasonal New England ingredients and locally sourced products.

Oh, and did I mention he was nominated as “Chef of The Year” through NH Lodging & Restaurant Association?

As Greene puts it, “I want every guest to taste New Hampshire at its best.”

But that’s not the only exciting culinary news coming out of the resort. Banquet Chef Stephanie Burke recently received the Rising Star Award at the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association’s 2026 Stars of the Industry Awards, recognizing her growing impact in the hospitality industry.

And the best part? The resort is kicking off its annual Farm-to-Table Dinner Series, featuring four-course meals inspired by New England’s seasonal harvest, with wine pairings for each course.

You had me are merlot!

The first dinners are November 14th and 21st, with additional dates running monthly through March 2027.

Each dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $158.60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through Resy.

READ MORE: 8 New Hampshire Steakhouses Hiding In Plain Sight

It’s exciting to see local culinary talent getting recognized while bringing new experiences to our own backyard!