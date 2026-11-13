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This New England Dog Bar Lets You Enjoy a Beer While Your Pup Plays
By Katie,9 days ago
A Dog Bar? Yes, please! Park-9 Is combining playtime for pups with drinks for their humans.
As a dog mom, I’m ALWAYS on the hunt for dog-friendly things to do or places I can bring my four-legged children. So, when I came across Park-9 Dog Bar, I thought, what an incredible idea! Imagine a place where your dogs can enjoy their own playroom while you sit back, relax, and enjoy a beer with friends. Sign me up!
But what I love just as much as the concept is the thoughtfulness behind it. Having previously worked at a dog daycare, I understand the HUGE responsibility that comes with caring for dogs in a social environment. Knowing your dog’s temperament, keeping vaccinations current, and understanding the importance of proper socialization are all incredibly important.
Park-9 takes their dog safety seriously. Before entering, dogs must be registered and meet specific requirements, including proof of current rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP, and Bordetella vaccinations. Dogs must also be spayed or neutered after one year of age.
The idea actually grew from the founders’ love for their golden retriever, Nora, and their desire to create a space where dogs and their humans could enjoy time together.
And there’s even more to love! Park-9 also offers dog daycare, boarding, and training services, making it more than just a place to grab a drink.
READ MORE: Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Dover And Portsmouth, NH
Our dogs are family, too. And finding places where EVERYONE in the family is welcome deserves a round of ap-paws!Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery