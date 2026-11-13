A Dog Bar? Yes, please! Park-9 Is combining playtime for pups with drinks for their humans.

Park-9 Dog Bar via Facebook

As a dog mom, I’m ALWAYS on the hunt for dog-friendly things to do or places I can bring my four-legged children. So, when I came across Park-9 Dog Bar, I thought, what an incredible idea! Imagine a place where your dogs can enjoy their own playroom while you sit back, relax, and enjoy a beer with friends. Sign me up!

Park-9 Dog Bar via Facebook

But what I love just as much as the concept is the thoughtfulness behind it. Having previously worked at a dog daycare, I understand the HUGE responsibility that comes with caring for dogs in a social environment. Knowing your dog’s temperament, keeping vaccinations current, and understanding the importance of proper socialization are all incredibly important.

Park-9 Dog Bar via Facebook

Park-9 takes their dog safety seriously. Before entering, dogs must be registered and meet specific requirements, including proof of current rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP, and Bordetella vaccinations. Dogs must also be spayed or neutered after one year of age.

The idea actually grew from the founders’ love for their golden retriever, Nora, and their desire to create a space where dogs and their humans could enjoy time together.

Park-9 Dog Bar via Facebook

And there’s even more to love! Park-9 also offers dog daycare, boarding, and training services, making it more than just a place to grab a drink.

READ MORE: Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Dover And Portsmouth, NH

Our dogs are family, too. And finding places where EVERYONE in the family is welcome deserves a round of ap-paws!