If you’ve ever driven down Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, chances are you’ve spotted the iconic Kowloon Restaurant. And now, this legendary North Shore staple is getting the green light for something new!

Kowloon Restaurant via Facebook

According to Boston’s Channel 25 News, the town of Saugus recently approved plans for two drive-thru windows at Kowloon. The proposed windows would be part of “a smaller, new Kowloon restaurant planned for the property’s current site, alongside apartment buildings”.

That means customers could eventually enjoy some of their Kowloon favorites without even having to leave their cars!

Kowloon Restaurant via Facebook

And the Saugus landmark isn’t the only place carrying on the Kowloon name. The brand has expanded into New Hampshire with 9 Dragons, a sister restaurant inside The Brook in Seabrook. There’s also Kowloon Tiki On The Beach in Revere, bringing the restaurant’s signature flavors to the waterfront with a tropical twist.

And if you needed another reminder of just how beloved this restaurant is, Kowloon recently got some pretty special national television attention.

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” New England native John Cena was surprised by Drew with a special dish from the restaurant. The West Newbury, Massachusetts native was there discussing his movie “Matchbox: The Movie.”

John Cena at Kowloon Restaurant via Facebook

The restaurant said on their social media, “This notable dish from Kowloon includes Beef, Chicken, Vegetables, & our Kowloon sauce over Lo Mein Noodles, created exclusively for his appearance!”

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From its original Saugus location to new ventures across New England, Kowloon continues to build on a legacy that generations of families have grown up loving.