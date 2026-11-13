For those who know me, you know I’m an avid dog lover with two sweet Golden Retrievers of my own. So when a Central Maine family reached out to me about their missing dog, I knew I needed to help spread the word.

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Archie, their 4-year-old Shih Tzu, disappeared from the parking lot of the Winthrop Post Office at 112 Main Street on Friday, November 6, sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 in the afternoon. As of the family’s November 12 update, he was still missing.

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The family is still trying to figure out what happened. Archie may have slipped out of the car, and they’re hoping someone who was on Main Street that afternoon saw him or picked him up. And we all know how little dogs can be with their ability to sneak away under the radar.

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Archie is a neutered male, weighs about 8 to 10 pounds, and has a champagne-gold coat and hazel eyes (the handsomest boy!) The family described him to me as having a little Ewok face, which is about as good a description as you’ll get once you see his picture.