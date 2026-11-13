Ogunquit Playhouse just had the biggest hit in its history, and it was even an actual Broadway show. According to Broadway World, Small Town, an original musical built around John Mellencamp’s song catalog with a book by Naomi Wallace, finished out the most recent season as the highest-grossing five-week production in the legendary playhouse’s history, booking an astonishing $2.34 million in projected ticket sales.

Not a Fluke: Maine’s Musical Theater Boom

And if you think it was a fluke, it wasn’t. Three of the playhouse’s five highest-grossing 5-week shows in its 93-year history ran this year: Small Town, The Producers and Ain’t Too Proud. Add to this the fact that annual ticket revenue is projected at $10.2 million, up from $6.2 million in 2022, and you can safely say that musical theater in Maine isn’t just getting by; it’s actually booming.

READ MORE: All Of The Big New England Concerts Announced For 2027 So Far

Ogunquit’s official season wrapped Nov. 1 with the final performance of Small Town, and the playhouse usually announces its next line-up early in the new year. But you don’t have to wait for summer. Touring Broadway shows and local theater companies have stages active across the state all winter long.

Musical Theater Highlights Across Maine for 2026 into 2027

Just as Maine is starting to feel the freeze creep in, Frozen brings a familiar chill to the Waterville Opera House Nov. 13-29. Good luck keeping the kids from belting out their own home rendition of “Let It Go,” and keep an eye on Elsa during the number. The Broadway version’s “don’t blink or you’ll miss it” costume change went viral (don’t click that if you want to be surprised).

READ MORE: 2027 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup (So Far)

If you’re looking for something more holiday, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings Ralphie, the leg lamp and the Red Ryder BB gun to City Theater in Biddeford Dec. 5–20.

And the one Broadway super fans are probably circling on their calendar isn’t a Broadway musical at all, but actually Audra McDonald in concert at Merrill Auditorium on April 28. She’s the most-awarded performer in Tony history, and has picked up a whole new set of fans as Dorothy Scott on HBO’s The Gilded Age, some of whom may not even know she sings.

Keep scrolling to see what’s playing in Maine this season.