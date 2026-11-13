\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3CFmHl_1H3HsUOw00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFmHl_1H3HsUOw00" width="1600" height="1067" >\u003c/p> As I was scrolling, I saw that an announcement must be made. Ehem… Dog moms and dads of Lewiston/Auburn, I have a little news for the group chat: there’s a new place in town where your dog can go have a whole day of fun while you’re busy doing, well, \u003cem>all\u003c/em> the things. And honestly, they might have a better social life than we do. \u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/goldstylepet/" rel="nofollow">Gold Style Pet Services\u003c/a> recently opened its new Lewiston location at \u003cstrong>7 Enterprise Street,\u003c/strong> bringing dog daycare, grooming and training under one roof. I just have to say, I love there charisma!\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1152277307243737%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>If your pup has energy to burn, the daycare sounds pretty great. There’s an indoor play area, a fenced outdoor space, places for dogs to rest and staff supervising the fun.\u003c/p>\u003cp>So whether you’re heading to work, running errands or just want your dog to get some extra playtime and socialization during the week, there’s an option.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/goldstylepet/" rel="nofollow">According to the site, \u003c/a>full-day daycare is $35 per dog, and half-day visits (up to four hours) are $20. They’re open \u003cstrong>Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.\u003c/strong> Reservations are required, so you’ll want to reach out before dropping off your furry babe..\u003c/p>\u003cfigure class="frameme img-tag v3 frame-loaded">\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003cb>Read More: \u003c/b>\u003ca href="https://92moose.fm/ixp/695/p/doo-doo-dudes-maine/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral" rel="nofollow">Doo Doo Dudes Of Maine Picks Up Where Dog Owners Leave Off\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>And it’s not just daycare! They make your dog pretty too because they offer grooming services and dog training, including puppy classes and more advanced options!\u003c/p>\u003cp>Basically, it’s a new spot for your furry family member to get some exercise, a little pampering and maybe make a few friends along the way.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.goldstylegrooming.com/" rel="nofollow">Check them out today! \u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//949whom.com/gold-style-pet-services-lewiston/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//949whom.com/gold-style-pet-services-lewiston/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>