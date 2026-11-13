Somehow there’s always time to grab a coffee, but lunch? That’s when I realize I’ve been running around all day and need to eat approximately an hour ago.

So a new Portland restaurant built around getting a filling salad into your hands quickly? Okay, I’m listening.

A new lunch option for busy days

According to Portland Food Map, Chad Conley is planning to open Wild Card at 252 Saint John Street in Portland’s Union Station Plaza.

The quick-service restaurant will serve salads, with options built around greens and grains, plus the chance to put together your own.

What caught my attention is why he wanted to open it. Portland Food Map reports that Conley, who has three young kids and runs several restaurants, wanted a place that fit into his own packed schedule. Somewhere he could get a generous salad without making lunch a whole production.

That part makes sense to me. Sometimes you want to pick what sounds good, grab your food, and get on with the twelve other things you have to do.

And yes, there will be dessert

I also have to mention that a daily dessert is part of the plan. Because I can be excited about a salad and still want to know what we’re having after it.

Wild Card is expected to serve lunch and early dinner. According to Portland Food Map’s post, Conley hopes to open early next year, so keep this one in mind for 2027.

Another lunch option for those days when you’ve thought about everything except feeding yourself?