Farmers' Almanac Predicts Thanksgiving Weather For Maine

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Thanksgiving remains one of the busiest travel holidays during the year meaning the weather forecast is ultra important.

While local weather professionals in Maine will wait much closer to the actual holiday to make their predictions, the Farmers’ Almanac never hesitates to make their Thanksgiving weather outlook available early.

And for 2026, the Farmers’ Almanac prediction brings good news.

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Good Weather Over Thanksgiving Weekend For Maine

Typically, Thanksgiving weekend forecasts are not sunshine and rainbows. But the Farmers’ Almanac weather prediction for Thanksgiving this year really is sunshine.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts that weather from Maine through New York will be fair. The temperatures could be cool but those that travel both short and long distances should not expect much, if any, precipitation.

The only exception will be places in higher elevation, where snow flurries are part of the Thanksgiving forecast from the Farmers’ Almanac.

Farmers’ Almanac Has Already Predicted a ‘Tricky’ Winter For Maine

The Farmers’ Almanac 2026-2027 winter forecast is rather bleak for the entire country. The effects of El Nino will be felt from coast to coast.

Photo by Seth Dewey on Unsplash

Throughout New England, the Farmers’ Almanac calls for lots of precipitation. In Maine, inland areas and the mountains should see regular snowstorms which will be great for skiers.

It’s the coast that is in for a ‘tricky’ winter. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts that the heavy dose of storms from El Nino will bring mixed precipitation to Maine’s coast. That will come in form of sleet and the dreaded freezing rain.

The Farmers’ Almanac also predicts more dramatic cold snaps for Maine than the state has seen in recent years. Those cold snaps typically produce single-digit or below-zero temperatures.