NH Elementary Students Collect More Than 80,000 Bottle Caps for Community Art Project

Who says you have to be a grown-up to change the world? Some elementary school students in Rochester, New Hampshire, are proving that even the smallest contributions can add up to something pretty incredible!

Students across Rochester’s elementary schools recently took part in a friendly bottle cap collection challenge, and the results were nothing short of amazing. Together, they collected more than 80,000 bottle caps in a short amount of time!

Postal Center USA via Facebook

According to a social media post from Postal Center USA, which organized the collection, the original goal quickly turned into something much bigger thanks to “the enthusiasm of students, teachers, families, and the surrounding community”.

So, what’s the plan for all those bottle caps? They’re going to become art! How cool is that?

The collected caps will be transformed into a community mural, giving everyone who participated a chance to see their contributions come together in one colorful masterpiece.

Organizers hope to make the mural a winter project, with plans to unveil it in the spring.

There’s also a little friendly competition involved! The three classrooms with the highest collection totals will each receive a pizza party, generously provided by Charlie’s Pizza.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway isn’t the pizza or even the impressive number of bottle caps. It’s the lesson these kids are learning along the way: small actions matter.

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It’s a pretty incredible way to teach children about hard work, teamwork, and lifting one another up. You don’t have to change the entire world on your own. Sometimes, all it takes is one little contribution, a whole lot of helping hands, and a community willing to work together.