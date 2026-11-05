Spider-Man Is Swinging Into This New Hampshire Playhouse for a Superhero Meet & Greet

Have a little superhero in your house? They’re going to love hearing about this!

Spider-Man is trading the streets of New York City for a visit to The Playhouse in Goffstown, New Hampshire, for a special meet and greet with some of his youngest fans…

Yes, that’s right. Spider-man!

This is more than just an opportunity to snap a photo with everyone’s favorite web-slinger. Your little ones will get the chance to jump into their own superhero adventure with playtime, freeze dance, and even some superhero training!

It’s a fun opportunity to let your child’s imagination run wild. They’ll be able to practice their best superhero moves, pretend to save the day, or finally get to meet the character they’ve been watching on screen…

And let’s be honest, between the dancing, playing, and superhero activities, it’s also a pretty great way to get the kids moving and burn off some of that nonstop toddler energy. You know the kind that is sometimes impossible to keep up with!?

Parents! Get your cameras ready for a memorable moment. Nothing beats seeing your child’s excitement through their eyes.

Just keep in mind that spots are limited, so you’ll want to reserve your place ahead of time.

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If you’ve been looking for a fun outing that lets your little one’s step into a world of make-believe, this might be just the superhero-sized adventure you’ve been waiting for!

DETAILS:

November 15th

9:30am-11:30am

$48