Aerosmith and Run-DMC joined forces on their classic collaboration “Walk This Way” to close the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

After an introduction from Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Aerosmith and Run-DMC took the stage with dynamic force. Both acts are Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in their own right. Aerosmith was inducted in 2001, while Run DMC entered the Hall in 2009.

Together, the legendary groups rap-rocked their way through their groundbreaking 1986 track. The rendition was especially approriate given that producer Rick Rubin, who orchestrated the classic collaboration 40 years ago, was one of the night’s honorees. Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers notably filled in behind the kit, replacing Aerosmith’s classic drummer Joey Kramer.

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The performance brought an emphatic close to the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, while also marking another point in Aerosmith’s recent comeback. The band performed a pair of triumphant shows at the Hollywood Bowl last month. Run-DMC was one of many special guests who joined during their California Dream On shows.

It was a busy night in Los Angeles as the 2026 Hall of Fame class was inducted. Iron Maiden, JoyDivision/New Order, Oasis, Phil Collins, Queen Latifah and Wu Tang Clan were among the artists who were honored.

Unlike in previous years, the 2026 ceremony was not broadcast live. Instead, fans will be able to watch an edited version of the show on Dec. 8 at 8PM on ABC. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will then be available to stream the next day, Dec. 9, on Disney+.