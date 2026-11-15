Billy Idol, along with guitarist Steve Stevens, performed a few of his biggest hits at Idol’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

First, Idol and Stevens performed “Rebel Yell.” Then came Gwen Stefani, joining the band for a rendition of “Eyes Without a Face.”

“Rock ‘n’ roll says we can be heroes,” Idol said in his acceptance speech. “In my case I called myself Billy Idol so I could be my own hero.”

“There’s not that many true rockstars around,” Stevens noted to the press prior to the show. “There’s not a replacement for Billy Idol.”

READ MORE: Billy Idol Admits He’s ‘Knocked Out’ by Hall of Fame Induction

Idol has been eligible for the Rock Hall since 2007, but he’s only been nominated one other time, which was last year in 2025.

“You just wonder because there’s so many people that aren’t in,” he said to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “The New York Dolls aren’t in. There’s so many people who aren’t in who deserve to be in. You sort of think about things like, ‘Why would I be in?’ But I really did commit myself to this life, sort of a vocation. It’s something that I dreamed about doing since I was seven years old and I fell in love with rock and roll.”

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.