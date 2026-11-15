St. Vincent, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine and John 5 of Motley Crue honored heavy metal legends Iron Maiden with a performance at the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Together they performed “The Trooper” from the 1983 album Piece of Mind. St. Vincent sang lead vocals, with a bit of help from Jack Black.

None of the members of Iron Maiden attended the ceremony.

Why Didn’t Iron Maiden Attend Their Induction?

Iron Maiden is currently on tour in Australia, with concerts scheduled both the day before and day after their induction date. A few weeks after the 2026 nominees were announced earlier this year, a statement was published on behalf of the band by their manager, Rod Smallwood.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees,” the statement read. “Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

READ MORE: Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Then came another statement : “As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles. In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

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