Gram Parsons has been posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Early Influence category.

Parsons, a one-time Harvard attendee who recorded with the International Submarine Band, the Byrds, and the Flying Burrito Brothers, was a key figure in what was then a burgeoning genre of music that blended country, folk, rock and rhythm and blues. Parsons died in September of 1973 when he was just 26 years old.

“As perhaps the first rock musician of his era bold enough to wear a Nudie suit onstage, Parsons uniquely fused countercultural sensibilities with a cowboy aesthetic, creating a style that was both deeply rooted and strikingly new,” the Rock Hall said of him on their site. “He left a profound mark on music and helped redefine what was possible for generations of artists to come.”

Parsons daughter, Polly, attended the ceremony.

READ MORE: Top 10 Gram Parsons Songs

Parsons himself insisted that the term “country” no longer needed to mean the hokey-like tunes of past generations.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful idiom that’s been overlooked so much, man,” he said in an interview in the ’70s. “So many people have the wrong idea about it. God, I just can’t believe it when you say, ‘country music’ to people, what some people think — how little they know, what they haven’t listened to, what they’ve missed.”

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

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