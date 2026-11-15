Phil Collins is now a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with an induction speech delivered by Travis Barker of Blink-182.

“I remember hearing those drums for the first time and being blown away,” Barker said of Collins’ song “In the Air Tonight.” “That sound changed everything.”

“Thank you Phil for inspiring me,” Barker continued, “and so many others, to pick up a pair of drumsticks and never stop.”

Collins himself, who could be seen getting emotional in the audience, then took the stage to accept his award and speak at the podium. His daughter, the actress Lily Collins, was in attendance as well.

“Thank you so much, I’m really not as bad as it looks,” he said, addressing his health — Collins took the stage using two canes. “I’m much better.”

Collins thanked his manager of many years, Tony Smith, as well as the late Ahmet Ertegun of Atlantic Records, who “took me under their wing and saw something that was worth nurturing,” as well as members of his staff, family and friends like Eric Clapton and Robert Plant.

“I’ve really just been very very lucky, I grew up just wanting to play the drums,” he continued. “That’s always what I wanted to do. … Everything else has been a really happy accident.”

He also addressed the rumors of him retiring from touring or live performing: “You haven’t heard the last of me. I can promise you that.”

A few moments later backstage, Collins again spoke about the matter: “I can’t believe that I’m not gonna do something. I’m not very good at doing nothing. … I’ve got to get back in there [in his home studio] because that was fun. It wasn’t work. … So I would like to get back in there. For a few years I walked the long way around so I didn’t walk past it. … It’s not beyond the realm of possibilities of doing some shows. … It’s a work in progress. The door is not closed.”

When Was Phil Collins Inducted Into the Rock Hall the First Time?

With this induction, Collins is now one of less than 30 people to be included in the Rock Hall two or more times. The first time he was inducted was back in 2010 as a member of Genesis. Collins, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Steve Hackett all attended the ceremony, though they did not perform.

“I know they wanted the band to perform, and at that point, you know, Phil was very unwell,” Hackett recalled to UCR last month. “That particular lineup of the band [also] had not worked together for very many years.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Phil Collins-Era Genesis Songs

Instead, Phish performed some of Genesis’ music.

“Let me say straight away, I think that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a great American institution,” Hackett continued. “We haven’t got anything like that in the U.K. The wonderful thing is that people are not just celebrated while they’re living, but also, when they pass. Some people get inducted too late to attend the ceremony, literally.”

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.