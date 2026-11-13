Journey has officially replaced drummer Deen Castronovo for the remainder of their ongoing farewell tour. He’d missed all or part of three recent shows. No reason was given for the departure.

“After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention,” Neal Schon said in an official statement on Friday afternoon. “He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement and kindness he has received.”

Castronovo left during Journey’s show on Tuesday in Boston, following a similar episode in early October during a stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Longtime Journey drum tech Steve Toomey filled in both times. Things were different by the time the tour reached Cleveland.

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Castronovo never appeared on stage on Thursday at Rocket Arena. Instead, he was quietly replaced by Steve Murphy, a singer and multi-instrumentalist who’s part of New York-area group called the Hitmen. Check out some of Murphy’s Journey cover songs below. He’s the second tribute performer to share the stage with Journey this year.

Schon confirmed that Murphy “will be joining us for the remainder of November. We look forward to continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with all of you.” Journey picks up again Saturday (Nov. 14) in Greenville, South Carolina, with dates continuing through Nov. 28 in their hometown of San Francisco.

Listen to Steve Murphy Cover Journey’s ‘Still They Ride’

Journey also has a makeup date next April at the Stagecoach Festival in California. No word on whether Castronovo will be available to return by then.

Jonathan Cain introduced Murphy after Journey’s appearance in Cleveland was already underway. “We’re gonna let you in on a little secret,” Cain said on stage at Rocket Arena. “This is Steve Murphy’s first gig with the band tonight. Can you believe this drummer, right here?”

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Castronovo initially returned two nights after leaving the stage in Oklahoma – and all seemed well. “Deen was back in rare form,” Schon later enthused on social media. When Castronovo disappeared again, however, fan speculation quickly ramped up. Strangely, he posted a tour photo on Thursday morning before the concert – but hasn’t commented again.

Who Is Journey Guest Drummer Steve Murphy?

Steve Murphy’s most significant resume item is touring with the Alan Parsons Live Project. Ironically, he’s also worked with Steve Augeri, who originally replaced former Journey frontman Steve Perry in the late-’90s. Murphy later began posting his own Journey cover songs.

Castronovo is in his second stint as Journey’s drummer and has more recently taken on occasional lead vocal duties. Murphy did in Cleveland, as well, singing Perry’s parts on the ’70s-era Journey favorites “Just the Same Way” and “Anytime.”

Neal Schon confirmed Deen Castronovo’s hiatus as Journey’s fall 2026 tour dates continued. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

Murphy was congratulated later in the evening by his regular bandmates in the Hitmen. “We’re all so proud,” they said. “We always knew he was a very special talent.”

The Hitmen play on the same circuit as Steve Perry impersonator Hugo Valenti, who appeared on two earlier Journey dates. Valenti performed “Faithfully” on Aug. 29 at the Greatest Rock Fukuoka Festival at Mizuho PayPay Dome and then again on Sept. 1 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Valenti also sang the Escape deep cut “Keep on Runnin'” during the second show. He hasn’t joined them again.

Listen to Steve Murphy Cover Journey’s ‘Feeling That Way’

Prior to joining the Hitmen, Murphy had a lengthy stint with his brother in a south Florida group called Nobody’s Fault. He’d originally signed with Mercury Records as part of another band, Company of Wolves. Other notable associations include Jack Bruce. Murphy played with the late Cream legend on the Alan Parsons-led Walk Down Abbey Road Tour and then on the Cream of Jack Bruce Tour, both in the early ’00s.

Castronovo was a member of the offshoot band Bad English with Cain and Schon before replacing Steve Smith in Journey – twice. Castronovo’s first tenure lasted from 1998-2015; he’s been back since 2021.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio ‘Journey: Worlds Apart,’ available now at all major bookseller websites.

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